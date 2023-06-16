Udhampur/Jammu, Jun 16 (PTI) Zookeepers at Tanday Park in Udhampur have started sprinkling the park's confines and the deers in it with water to keep them cool against the heatwave.

Tanday Park houses 32 deers maintained by the Department of Wildlife.

"The deers are being sprinkled with water many times a day in view of heatwave conditions prevailing in the region," an officer of the wildlife department said.

Babu Ram, wildlife block officer here, said in addition to the shower, the deers are also being given watermelon, cucumber, agro-feed, and green fodder.

The park had got its deers from Swami Dhirendra Bhramachari, who had originally brought them for his private Mantalai Zoo in 1980. After his death, these deers were shifted to Udhampur in 2003.

A deer park was established near Tandae Rakh near Doordarshan Transmitter Relay Station, Udhampur, to house these deers.

"The temperature is increasing day by day. The scorching heat has been making animals miserable," Babu Ram said.

Park officials said they are ensuring that there is a round-the-clock water supply for deers, who are being given a diet rich with glucose to keep them rehydrated.

