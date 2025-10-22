Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 22 (ANI): A review meeting was held at the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai's Teynampet on Wednesday under the leadership of Minister for Municipal Administration K. N. Nehru and chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

According to party sources, the meeting will focus on issuing guidelines related to the ongoing rain situation, precautionary measures, and relief activities to be undertaken by DMK members in the field.

District secretaries, mayors, deputy mayors, councillors, and party secretaries of zones, towns, and divisions from the Chennai, Tambaram, Avadi Corporations, and the Poonamallee Municipality are expected to participate in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin conducted extensive field inspections across Chennai on Tuesday to review the precautionary and preventive measures being implemented to tackle the Northeast Monsoon.

Accompanied by senior officials from various government departments, the Deputy Chief Minister personally inspected the Narayanapuram Lake in Pallikaranai, which has reached its full capacity and is overflowing. He also examined the outflow of water from the lake's surplus channel, according to an official release.

Udhayanidhi conducted intensive inspections at seven key locations, including Sholinganallur, Pallikaranai, and Narayanapuram Lake, to assess the progress of flood-prevention and stormwater drainage works.

He instructed officials to take urgent and permanent measures to prevent flooding in South Chennai due to the monsoon's impact. Udhayanidhi emphasised that precautionary works must be expedited to ensure the safety of residents and directed that motor pumps and other necessary equipment be kept ready to immediately clear water stagnation in low-lying areas.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin reviewed measures to tackle heavy rains with officials, as the Regional Meteorological Centre issued alerts for intense downpours across several coastal districts.

"I conducted an advisory meeting today through a video conference regarding the measures to tackle the heavy rains currently lashing Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, and Delta districts," CM Stalin said in a post on X. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)