Mumbai, Aug 11 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested a Ugandan man, who allegedly ingested 65 capsules of cocaine worth Rs 7.85 crore, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, an official said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, DRI officials intercepted a Ugandan passenger suspected to be carrying drugs at airport on August 7, an official said.

On interrogation, the passenger admitted to have ingested capsules containing cocaine to smuggle it into the country, he said.

The man was produced before a magistrate and on the court's orders, he was admitted to state-run J J Hospital, he said.

Officials on Thursday recovered 65 capsules containing 785 gm of cocaine, worth Rs 7.85 crore, from the accused's body, the official said.

The accused was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said, adding that a probe has been launched to trace the other members of the international syndicate involved in smuggling drugs.

