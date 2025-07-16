New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): UIDAI has empowered Aadhaar number holders of India with the unique identity and a digital platform to authenticate anytime, anywhere. Aadhaar number is a unique 12-digit digital identity for the residents of India and NRIs. The 12-digit Aadhaar number is a random number generated without the use of any intelligence and, hence, not all 12-digit numbers are Aadhaar numbers and no Aadhaar number is ever re-assigned to another individual, said an official release from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

However, in case of the death of a person, it is essential that his/her Aadhaar number is deactivated to prevent identity fraud and unauthorised usage of such Aadhaar number.

It is also important to validate the status of the deceased Aadhaar number holders prior to deactivation of their Aadhaar numbers, as it may have widespread ramifications for them.

Therefore, in order to maintain the continued accuracy of the Aadhaar database, UIDAI has proactively taken the following measures to obtain death records from various sources and deactivate Aadhaar numbers after due validation.

Recently, UIDAI requested the Registrar General of India (RGI) to share death records linked with Aadhaar numbers. RGI has, till date, provided approximately 1.55 crore death records from 24 States/UTs using the Civil Registration System (CRS). After due validation, around 1.17 crore Aadhaar numbers have been deactivated. A similar exercise is continuing with non-CRS States/UTs. About 6.7 lakh death records have been received so far, and deactivation is in progress.

UIDAI has launched a new service - "Reporting of Death of a Family Member" - on the myAadhaar Portal on 9th June 2025 for deaths registered in 24 States/UTs presently using Civil Registration System. This portal allows individuals to report the death of their family members. The family member, after authenticating himself/herself, is required to provide Aadhaar number and Death Registration Number along with other demographic details of the deceased person on the portal. After due process of validation of the information submitted by the family member, further action is taken for the deactivation, or otherwise, of the Aadhaar number of the deceased person. The process of integration of remaining States/UTs with the portal is currently underway.

Besides above, UIDAI is also exploring the possibility of sourcing death records from banks and other Aadhaar ecosystem entities maintaining such information.

UIDAI is also taking support of State Governments in identifying the deceased Aadhaar number holders. As a pilot, demographic details of Aadhaar number holders aged more than 100 years are being shared with State Governments to verify whether the Aadhaar number holder is alive. Upon receipt of such verification report, necessary validation will be carried out before deactivating such Aadhaar number.

In order to prevent unauthorised usage of Aadhaar number of any family member after their death, it is recommended that Aadhaar number holders report death of their family members on myAadhaar Portal after obtaining their death certificate from the death registering authorities. (ANI)

