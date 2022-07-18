New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): A ruckus was created in Ujjain on Sunday after Bharatiya Janata Party mayoral candidate Mukesh Tatwal was declared victorious against Congress' Mahesh Parmar.

According to Congress, the BJP manipulated the vote counting process.

The Congress workers started creating ruckus after the result was declared. They also sought a recount.

The BJP has won 37 wards while the Congress could only win 17 wards.

BJP's Tatwal secured 1,34,094 votes while the Congress party's Parmar garnered 1,33,358 votes. Mukesh Tatwal won over his rival by 736 votes out of 54 wards.

Mukesh Tatwal said, "It's the party cadres' hard work that we won the election. All the party workers are happy with the result."

Following, the election result declaration, the Congress workers surrounded collector Ashish Singh, forcing the administration to deploy a heavy police force.

Congress' Mahesh Parmar said, "We have won the election by a margin of 455 votes. Now they are saying that we have got fewer votes. We will protest and go to court against this manipulation."

In Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation election, BJP wins five seats (Burhanpur, Khandwa, Satna, Sagar, Ujjain) and is leading on two more (Bhopal and Indore), while Congress has won 2 seats (Jabalpur, Chhindwara) and is leading on one (Gwalior). AAP won 1 seat (Singrauli).

With the victory of its mayoral candidate Rani Agrawal in the Singrauli Municipal Corporation elections, the Aam Aadmi Party set its feet in the political landscape of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

Agrawal defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Chandra Pratap Vishwakarma by over 9,000 votes. Vishwakarma was the chairman of the outgoing Singrauli Municipal Corporation.

"Our Mayoral Candidate Rani Agrawal wins Singrauli. Congratulations to our winning councillors as well. Madhya Pradesh welcomes Arvind Kejriwal's model of governance with open arms," said AAP. (ANI)

