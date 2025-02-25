Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 25 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Shiv Navratri, a devotee from Surat, Gujarat, has offered a silver trident weighing approximately 1.5 kg to Lord Mahakal at the revered Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.

The Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, witnesses' grand celebrations during Shiv Navratri, with thousands of devotees visiting the temple to offer prayers and seek blessings.

Earlier, the sacred Bhasma Aarti was performed at the Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple on the third day of Shiva Navratri last Wednesday, with devotees witnessing the divine ritual in deep reverence.

A unique Bhasma Aarti occurred in the early hours, as "Har Har Mahadev" chants echoed across the temple premises. Devotees brimming with devotion thronged the temple and queued up late into the night to seek Baba Mahakal's blessings.

A Priest of Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple earlier said, "Today is the third day of the Lord Shivra Navratri festival, and the celebrations are in full swing. This morning, devotees and priests performed the Bham Aarti, offering Panchamrit to the deity. The god was bathed in a mixture of juices extracted from various fruits. This evening, we will have the 'sheshnag' darshan, and Today the deity is dressed as the Groom, marking a special highlight of the festival."

'Bhasma aarti' (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning.

According to religious beliefs, the wishes of the devotee who participates in the Bhasma aarti are fulfilled. According to the temple priest, Baba Mahakal's doors were opened in the Brahma Muhurta following tradition.

After that, Lord Mahakal performed a holy bath with Panchamrit, which included milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey. Thereafter, Baba Mahakal was decorated with cannabis and sandalwood. After that unique Bhasma Aarti and dhoop-deep Aarti were performed amid the beating of drums and blowing of Shankh (conch shells). (ANI)

