Haridwar, Apr 2 (PTI) A day after a Kumbh Mela official was assaulted by Bairagi seers of Nirmohi Akhada here, the matter was resolved on Friday with the victim being garlanded and offered an apology.

Additional Mela Officer Harveer Singh, who was roughed up by the seers, visited the Nirmohi Akhada on Friday where Akhada seer Rajendra Das apologised to him.

Singh was later garlanded by the seers and welcomed into their camp.

"With the seers offering an apology for their behavior, the matter is over. Everyone's priority now is to successfully conduct the Kumbh fair," Singh said.

The seers had assaulted Singh on Thursday evening when he arrived at their camp in Kumbh area to find out whether the arrangements were to their satisfaction. He sustained injuries in the eye.

The seers apparently had some complaints and somebody pushed the official from behind as he was talking to them, Mela IG Sanjay Gunjyal had said.

Singh had his glasses on when he was pushed which broke causing an injury to his eye, he said.

