Dehradun, Dec 29 (PTI) The BJP on Sunday announced its candidates for six out of a total of 11 mayoral seats in Uttarakhand for the forthcoming urban local body polls.

Kiran Jaisal is the party's candidate for the mayor's post in Haridwar, Asha Upadhyay for Shrinagar, Shailendra Rawat for Kotdwar, Kalpana Devlal for Pithoragarh, Ajay Verma for Almora and Vikas Sharma for Rudrapur.

Also Read | China: Lottery Winner Defrauded of INR 11.5 Crore, yet To Receive Winnings Despite Court Victory.

The party is yet to announce its candidates for the remaining seats.

Elections to the 100 civic bodies in the state including 11 municipal corporations, 43 municipal councils and 46 nagar panchayats are scheduled to be held on January 23.

Also Read | Palghar Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs 2 Chemical Factory in Maharashtra's Boisar-Tarapur MIDC (Watch Video).

Polling will be held using ballot papers and the results will be announced on January 25.

At present, BJP is the dominant party in the civic bodies of Uttarakhand.

There are a total of 30,83,500 voters in the state out of which 14,93,519 are women, 15,89,467 are men and 514 others.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)