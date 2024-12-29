Mumbai, December 29: A massive fire broke out on Sunday in a chemical factory in Boisar-Tarapur MIDC in Palghar district of Maharashtra, officials said. The raging blaze at UK Aromatic and Chemical Company also engulfed an adjacent chemical unit in the Salwad Shivaji Nagar area.

A firefighting operation is underway to douse the blaze, the officials said, adding that no report has been received so far about any injuries. A major disaster was averted as workers rushed out of the premises of the fire-ravaged UK Aromatic and Chemicals Factory, officials added. Tarapur MIDC Fire: Blaze Erupts at Chemical Factory in Boisar in Maharashtra's Palghar, Videos Show Thick Black Smoke Covering Skies.

Massive Blaze Engulfs 2 Chemical Factory in Boisar

Watch: A massive fire erupted at UK Aromatic and Chemical Company in Boisar’s Tarapur MIDC, quickly spreading to the nearby Shri Chemical Company, destroying both plants. Three fire brigade vehicles responded promptly. Workers had evacuated before the fire escalated, preventing… pic.twitter.com/G4KDLG7OGU — IANS (@ians_india) December 29, 2024

The cause of the blaze cannot be known immediately. Visuals showed thick plumes of black smoke emanating from the burning industrial unit. The Palghar fire control room received a call about the incident around 6:20 PM, following which a fire-fighting operation was launched immediately. Palghar Fire: Massive Blaze Breaks Out at Factory Near Tarapur MIDC in Maharashtra, No Casualties (Watch Video).

Several fire engines and water tankers were dispatched to the spot to douse the blaze which is yet to be brought under control even after almost two hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)