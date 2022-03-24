Dehradun, Mar 24 (PTI) A day after being sworn-in, the Uttarakhand Cabinet led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Thursday decided to form a committee of experts on the implementation of Uniform Civil Code in the state.

The decision was taken at the first meeting of the new cabinet held here.

"The cabinet unanimously approved the setting up of a high-powered committee of experts at the earliest on the implementation of Uniform Civil Code, Dhami said after the "meeting.

By taking a decision on the Uniform Civil Code in the very first meeting of the state cabinet, Dhami has fulfilled a major pre-poll promise by him.

He had announced on the last day of campaigning for the February 14 state assembly polls that if re-elected to power, the BJP government will form a high-powered committee consisting of legal experts, senior citizens and intellectuals to draft Uniform Civil Code.

