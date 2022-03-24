New Delhi, March 24: The fifth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be held on April 1 at the Talkatora Stadium here. The prime minister gives his insight to students on beating exam stress during the interactive programme.

"The wait is now over! The 5th edition of #PPC2022 is going to be held on 1st April, 2022 at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi. Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi will interact with students & share his insights on how to beat exam stress. PM Narendra Modi Will Interact with Students & Share His Insights on How to Beat Exam.

Stay Tuned! #ExamWarriors," read a tweet from the Union Education Ministry.

The first edition of the prime minister's interactive programme with school and college students was held at the Talkatora Stadium here on February 16, 2018.

