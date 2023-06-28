Dehradun, Jun 28 (PTI) The third G20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) meeting concluded on Wednesday in Rishikesh with delegates visiting the Beatles Ashram and attending a session on the 'transcendental meditation.'

The delegates visited the Chaurasi Kutia or the Beatles Ashram to take part in a session on 'transcendental meditation,' also known as TM, and attended a Ganga aarti at Triveni ghat.

Chaurasi Kutia became famous as the Beatles Ashram after Beatles, the legendary English rock band of the 1960s, stayed there for nearly two months to learn transcendental meditation and composed arguably some of their finest music.

The ashram was owned by Maharishi Mahesh Yogi who pioneered the transcendental meditation movement.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, his cabinet colleagues Premchand Aggarwal and Ganesh Joshi, and former Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank also attended the Ganga aarti with them.

The three-day IWG meeting commenced on June 26 and was attended by 63 delegates from G20 member countries to discuss the capacities of urban administrations and how to enhance them.

