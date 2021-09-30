Dehradun, Sep 30 (PTI) The portals of Hemkund Sahib will be closed for winters this year on October 10.

Around 5,000 pilgrims have visited the Himalayan gurdwara since it was opened for devotees on September 18 after months of closure due to the second wave of COVID-19, Govind Ghat Sardar Seva Singh, the chief manager of Shri Hemkund Gurdwara Trust, said.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: Man Smothers Wife and Kids to Death, Later Kills Self in Palwal; Probe Launched.

Pilgrimage to Hemkund Sahib is being conducted with strict compliance to Covid protocol, Singh said.

The Himalayan shrine is closed annually for the winter season during which the area becomes snow-bound and difficult to access.

Also Read | Rajasthan Man Duped of Rs 46.21 Lakh by Fraudsters After Being Lured To Invest in e-Commerce Company in Jaisalmer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)