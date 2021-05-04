Gopeshwar, May 4 (PTI) Four people, including a man and his two children, had a narrow escape on Tuesday when rubble following landslides caused by heavy rain entered their home in Ghat area of Chamoli district trapping them inside, officials said.

Heavy rains on Tuesday triggered several landslides in Ghat area following which mud and slush entered into homes damaging some of them and blocking roads at a number of places, Chamoli Police said.

While most people had moved to safer places vacating their homes, four people were trapped inside the house when the wet debris from a landslide gushed inside, they said.

However, they were pulled out by police and locals before it was too late and taken to a community health centre, police said.

Many houses have been damaged in Ghat area due to heavy rain and landslides, they said.

Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat spoke to the Chamoli District Magistrate Swati S Bhadauria to get an update on the situation and asked her to rush relief to people who had lost their homes.

