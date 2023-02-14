Nainital, Feb 14 (PTI) The law granting 30 per cent reservation in public services to women having domicile in Uttarakhand was challenged in the High Court on Tuesday.

The woman petitioner who has challenged the Public Service (Horizontal Reservation for Women) Act, 2022 is a Delhi resident and appeared in the Uttarakhand Provincial Civil Services Examination, 2021.

Alia's contention is that she had cleared the preliminary examination but could not finally make it as she did not have the domicile of Uttarakhand.

A division bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Ravindra Maithani heard the petition and directed the respondents to file a counter affidavit in six weeks.

Though not putting a stay on the Act, the court said the selection process shall be subject to further orders on the present Writ Petition.

Alia contended that the act violates Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution of India.

