New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has entered into an agreement with MapmyIndia to enable map services on the Central government's unified, multi-service mobile application UMANG.

With this users will be able to find the location of government facilities and services such as mandis, blood banks, ESIC hospitals among others at the click of a button.

"To further enhance the initiatives of Digital India Programme, and keeping in view the theme of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, MeitY has enabled map services in UMANG App through an MOU with MapmyIndia," the ministry said in a press release.

"They will also be able to see these on the most detailed and interactive street and village level maps of India, built by MapmyIndia. Citizens will also be able to view the driving distance, get directions and turn by turn voice and visual guidance to locations, including traffic and road safety alerts during navigation, through the linkage between UMANG App and MapmyIndia," the release stated.

The UMANG app has already started providing map functionality through MapmyIndia in its services like Mera Ration that enables finding nearby fair price ration shops, eNAM for mandis and Damini Lightning Alerts for information on areas where lightning has struck in the last few minutes and provides alert for lightning strikes.

To further increase its usefulness to citizens, the map functionality will be shortly be enabled in other services like ESIC, Indian Oil, and NHAI.

Users can also look for information corresponding to nearby police stations on the map using National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

As per the release, the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (Meri Sadak) will help the UMANG app users to raise complaints of damaged roads (under PMGSY) by selecting the road on the MapmyIndia platform. (ANI)

