Durgapur (West Bengal) [India], December 9 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday said that farmers get Rs 10,000 under the Kisan Samridhi Nidhi in Madhya Pradesh, but those in West Bengal do not get any such benefit.

Mishra told reporters, "West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee s 'all talk and no show. I have asked the people to give BJP a chance for development."

Also Read | Anti-Cow Slaughter Bill Passed by Karnataka Assembly Amid Opposition Parties Boycott and Walkout.

The minister said, "We pray for the nation. These unwanted disruptive elements are trying to destroy our country. These elements are a part of Mamata ji's party. The main aim of BJP will be to fight against unlawful, corrupt activities in the state."

The minister said, "We will try to eradicate Mamata ji's party in the state by winning assembly elections. We aim for the development of West Bengal."

Also Read | Emission Gap Report 2020: Green House Gas Emission Sets New Record in 2019; Global Temperature Likely to Increase by 3 Degree Celsius.

"Mamata ji has not implemented Ayushman Bharat yojana in this state. She only speaks but does not work", he added.

"The farm laws, just like the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), will benefit the farmers and the society in general. The opposition parties are just trying to divert public attention from the advantages of the laws," he said.

In a Tweet roughly translated from Hindi, Mishra said on December 8, "I have been assigned the responsibility by my party in West Bengal. I will be touring Kalna Purba and Bardhman city. During my visit, I will conduct various programmes and hold meetings with the party leaders and workers."

BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda arrived in Kolkata on Wednesday noon for a two-day visit to West Bengal as part of his 120-day nationwide tour. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)