New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 1 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal over its slogan "Maa, Maati, Manush", saying that all three remain "unsafe" under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's rule.

He was addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers of the four districts of Kolkata Metropolitan here.

Also Read | Happy New Year 2026 Celebrations: Tourist Hotspots Across India Come Alive as Travellers Throng Hill Stations, Beaches, City Plazas to Welcome New Year.

Amit Shah further highlighted that infiltrators are not only a burden on the economy but also a threat to national security and the cultural identity of Bengal.

"Mamata Banerjee's government gave the slogan of 'Maa, Maati, Manush', but today all three are unsafe. Under the Mamata government, the safety of women is in danger, the land is under the control of mafias, and people are being forced to migrate. The Mamata government has promoted corruption. Scams worth crores of rupees have taken place, the teacher recruitment scam, the SSC scam, municipal recruitment scams, the coal scam, the ration scam, the MGNREGA scam, and the PM Awas Yojana scam," Shah said in a statement.

Also Read | Karnataka Bus Sexual Harassment Case: Woman Confronts Accused on Camera, Urges Girls Not to Stay Silent; Case Registered After Video Goes Viral.

During the event, West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, BJP National General Secretary Sunil Bansal, and other senior leaders were present on stage.

Shah, while addressing party workers, said he salutes the godlike Karyakartas who will form the BJP government in the 2026 Assembly elections. He stated that he has been in Bengal for the past two days, held a press conference and also continuously interacted with the Karyakartas.

He reiterated that in April 2026, a Bharatiya Janata Party government will be formed in West Bengal.

Shah highlighted that the time has come to give meaning to the struggle that BJP workers have carried out from the time of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee till today.

"Between 2016 and 2025, more than 300 Karyakartas have given sacrifices, and the time has come to give results to those sacrifices," he said, adding, "Now is the time to build such a 'Sonar Bangla' which will be the Bengal of the dreams of Swami Vivekananda, Kaviguru Rabindranath Tagore, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose."

The Union Home Minister remarked that there is tremendous public anger in Bengal against the Mamata Banerjee government.

"From 2016 to 2025, BJP Karyakartas have carried out an extraordinary struggle," Shah said, adding that in his 42 years of public life, he has never seen such sacrifice and dedication.

"Despite the persecution and oppressive politics of the Mamata government, BJP Karyakartas have remained steadfast. No matter how much oppression Mamata Banerjee inflicts, this time the people of Bengal are going to sweep her out, and a BJP government will be formed with a two-thirds majority," he said.

Amit Shah stated that the year 2025 has been extremely auspicious for the BJP, and the beginning of 2026 will be marked by a historic victory in Bengal.

"In 2024, Narendra Modi became Prime Minister for the third time. For the first time, a full majority BJP government was formed in Odisha. An NDA government was formed in Sikkim. In Haryana, a BJP government was formed for the third consecutive time. Maharashtra was won again, and the Kamal bloomed in Delhi after 27 years. The NDA government also continued in Bihar. The beginning of 2026 will be marked by a historic victory in Bengal," he said.

Shah said that the biggest issue in Bengal is infiltration.

"The Mamata Banerjee government has, in the last 15 years, institutionally promoted infiltration because they see a vote bank in it. Infiltration is a threat not only to Bengal but to the security of the entire country," he said.

Shah remarked that Mamata Banerjee provides protection to infiltrators, and it causes "great harm to the security of the state". He said that if change does not happen even now, the situation may become even more frightening.

"There is a BJP government at the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and if a BJP government is formed in Bengal, infiltrators will be driven out one by one," he added.

Union Home Minister stated, "The state government did not implement even the schemes of the central government. Schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, and Kisan Samman Nidhi were deliberately discontinued. Mamata Banerjee has crossed all limits of appeasement. The day you form a BJP government in Bengal, no one will be able to shake the BJP at the Centre for the next 25 years. We came to power in Tripura, a government was formed in Assam, and infiltration was stopped there. In the same way, if a BJP government is formed in Bengal, then within six months the borders will be completely secured." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)