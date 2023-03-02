Kota (Rajasthan), Mar 2 (PTI) A 35-year-old under-trial prisoner escaped from the Baran district jail in Rajasthan by scaling a 20-foot-high electric fencing using a cable, officials said on Thursday.

Janved, accused of murdering his wife, fled from the jail Wednesday afternoon but the matter came to light later in the evening. Subsequently a case was registered and a search was underway for the accused.

He had been lodged in the jail since February 25.

Jailor of the Baran district jail Kishan Chand Meena said the accused used a cable of CCTV cameras as a rope to scale the electric fencing.

It was likely that the inmate managed to escape through a gap on the fence, he added.

