Nashik (Maha), Jul 25 (PTI) Summer 2020 undergraduate examinations of various streams of the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) here have been postponed, a senior official said on Saturday.

"Summer-2020 undergraduate examinations of Medical, Dentistry, Ayurved, Unani, Homeopathy, Nursing and other faculties have been postponed," controller of examinations Dr Ajit Pathak said in a statement.

Also Read | COVID-19 Crisis: Punjab Govt Schools Not to Levy Admission, Re-Admission, Tuition Fees for Academic Year 2020-21.

Post-graduate examinations will be conducted as per the time-table announced by the university on its website, he said.

The issue of whether final year examinations should be conducted (amid the coronavirus pandemic) is before the Bombay High Court, so information about these examinations will be put out after the court's decision, the statement added. PTI

Also Read | Lockdown In Effect In Bengaluru From 9 PM Today Till 5 AM On July 27: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 25, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)