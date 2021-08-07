Pratapgarh, Aug 7 (PTI) An undertrial prisoner in the district jail here died after suddenly falling sick, authorities said on Saturday.

Budhai Saroj (60), a resident of Sangramgarh police station area, was lodged in the jail along with his grandson for the past two months for alleged involvement in a life-threatening attack on someone, District Jail superintendent RP Chaudhary said.

On Friday night, he complained of breathlessness, following which he was taken to the medical college, where doctors declared him dead.

The family of the deceased has been informed, authorities said, adding the body was sent for postmortem.

