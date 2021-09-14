Noida, Sep 14 (PTI) The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), HDFC Bank and the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) on Tuesday inked a pact to set up a facility for to manage up to 300 metric tonnes of dry waste in the city every month, officials said.

The material recovery facility (MRF) in Greater Noida will come up at a cost of Rs 3 crore and will be funded by the HDFC bank through its corporate social responsibility programme Parivartan, the officials said.

Also Read | Telangana: 39-Year-Old Man Killed, Body Set Ablaze in Karimnagar District; Two Arrested.

"Effective and sustainable waste management is a pre-requisite for any smart city. The GNIDA is committed to bringing state-of-the-art infrastructure to Greater Noida and improving its residents' standard of living. The MoU signing is a reflection of this vision," GNIDA CEO Narendra Bhooshan said.

"The plastic waste management programme of the UNDP is a unique attempt. It brings all the stakeholders in the waste value chain to demonstrate a sustainable waste management model in the country. We create a circular economy on plastics by closing the loop and connecting the plastic recycling value chain players, from waste collectors to recyclers," said Srikrishna Balachandran, project manager and officer in-charge of the plastic waste management programme UNDP.

Also Read | Strategic Advisor Board Is Here To Help CEOs Fall in Love With Their Business Again.

The UNDP's plastic waste management programme is aligned with India's Swachh Bharat (Clean India) Mission, Solid Waste Management Rules 2016, and the Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules 2018.

The HDFC bank said it is aligned with all government missions and initiatives to move towards a low-carbon economy.

"Through Parivartan, we have already impacted over 8.5 crore lives across the country," said Ashima Bhat, Group Head-CSR, Business Finance and Strategy, Administration and Infrastructure, HDFC Bank.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)