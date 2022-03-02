New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) In a significant step, parties to the United Nations Environment Assembly on Wednesday signed a mandate calling for a legally binding treaty addressing the full life cycle of plastic, from production to disposal.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, who reached Nairobi earlier in the day to represent India for the special session to be held on Thursday, announced on Twitter that 175 nations party to UNEA endorsed a resolution to beat plastic pollution and forge an international legally binding agreement by 2024.

Also Read | Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Seeks PM Narendra Modi's Urgent Intervention To Set Up Humanitarian Corridor for Indian Students Stranded in Ukraine.

“HISTORIC STEP at UNEA 5.2. 175 nations endorse a resolution to #BeatPlasticPollution and forge an international legally binding agreement by 2024. Under the leadership of our PM Shri @NarendraModi ji, India has already taken resolute steps to address plastic pollution.

“India has embarked on the journey to end plastic pollution by taking sound and effective measures through EPR on plastic packaging as well as putting a ban on single-use plastic items having low utility and high littering potential,” he said.

Also Read | Mumbai Reports 100 COVID-19 Cases; No Addition to Death Toll for 6th Consecutive Day.

The fifth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEP) commenced at Nairobi on Monday with India submitting its national statement on Tuesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)