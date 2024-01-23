Jaipur, Jan 23 (PTI) United Nations General Assembly President Dennis Francis on Tuesday met Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma in Jaipur.

A UN delegation led by Francis met the governor and the CM at Raj Bhavan.

"Mishra welcomed and greeted Dennis Francis in the culture of 'Padharo Mhare Desh' by presenting him with a flower bouquet. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari and Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant were also present on the occasion," an official release said.

Francis, on visit to Jaipur, praised India's culture for being unique.

He said India leads the entire world in terms of belief in "human values" and feeling of respect and love for each other, the release said.

"He also praised the healthy tradition of democracy and life values in India and said that the way in India... representatives are elected from the common people and lead the country and the state through elections, is an example across the world," it added.

Francis said he visited Jaipur's Amber Palace, City Palace and other sites on Tuesday and was overwhelmed by the state's culture.

He appreciated the history of Rajasthan, the architectural beauty of the forts, palaces and the people, and said, Jaipur has impressed him.

