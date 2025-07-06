Thane, Jul 6: The body of an unidentified minor girl has been found near a construction site in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Sunday. A case of murder has been registered and a probe is on into it, they said. Some persons spotted the body, with a hood tightly wrapped around the girl's neck, near a road in front of a construction site in Kasarvadavali area on Saturday afternoon and alerted local authorities, an official from the police control room said.

The deceased, about four feet tall and believed to be in the age group of 15 to 17 years, was dressed in a green salwar-kurta and had bangles on her wrists, the official said. The body has been sent for postmortem and photographs of the deceased have been circulated among the law enforcement agencies to aid in her identification. Thane Shocker: Woman’s Body With Stab Wounds and Scarf Tied Around Neck Found in Kalwa’s Samrat Ashok Nagar Area, Murder Suspected.

The Kasarvadavali police have registered a case under sections 103(1) (murder) and 238 (destruction of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said. Thane crime branch sub-inspector Tushar Mane is leading the investigation and can be reached on the number - 9082150306 - for any information pertaining to the deceased, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.