New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) Unidentified men broke open an ATM machine using a gas cutter on Wednesday and decamped with Rs 20 lakh cash in south Delhi's Satya Niketan area, police said.

The south campus police station received information that some men were trying to break open ATM near Satya Niketan and it had caught fire, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said.

The police rushed to the spot and found that cash inside the ATM of a private bank has been robbed using a gas cutter, the DCP said.

There were around Rs 20 lakh inside the ATM. The accused also cut the wire of CCTV camera of the ATM, police said.

The crime and forensic teams were called to examine the spot. A few clues and details has been developed and probe is underway to nab the culprits, police said.

