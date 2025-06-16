Kolar (Karnataka), Jun 16 (PTI) Some unidentified miscreants allegedly made away with over Rs 27 lakh in cash from an unguarded SBI ATM here in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 4.30 am in the Gulpet police station limits, they said.

According to police, the miscreants targeted the unguarded ATM kiosk and sprayed black paint on the CCTV camera to conceal their identities before breaking open the cash box of the machine.

The alarm systems inside the kiosk were also not functioning.

Using gas cutters, they broke open the ATM machine and fled with Rs 27.62 lakh cash, Nikhil B, Superintendent of Police (Kolar) told PTI.

"We have registered a case and are investigating the matter," he added.

