Jaipur, Sep 3 (PTI) Two unidentified miscreants allegedly looted cash amounting to more than Rs 15 lakh from a timber showroom in Karni vihar police station area of Jaipur on Saturday, police said.

The accused held two employees of the showroom hostage at gunpoint and looted Rs 15.48 lakh in cash. They also took away the digital video recorder of CCTV, they said.

Also Read | Covishield Vaccine Death Case: Bombay High Court Issues Notices to Centre, Bill Gates, Serum Institute of India.

"The incident occurred near express highway in Karni vihar area where the accused came on a motorcycle and entered the showroom. They held the employees hostage at gunpoint and looted the cash," they said.

Footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area is being examined to identify the accused.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Elderly Man's Dead Body Found Stuffed Inside Plastic Bag in Chennai.

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) collected evidence from the crime scene.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)