Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 30 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh Sunday visited the residence of Selection Grade Constable (SgCT) Balvinder Singh in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, who lost his life in an anti-terror operation.

Minister Singh said that government jobs will be arranged for the families of the deceased.

Also Read | Eid al-Fitr 2025 Wishes: President Droupadi Murmu Greets Citizens on Eve of Eid, Says 'This Festival Strengthens Spirit of Brotherhood, Cooperation and Compassion'.

Jitendra Singh told reporters, "The families of the two martyrs (SGCT Balvinder Singh and SGCT Jaswant Singh) have been protecting the nation for generations... It is our responsibility to support them... detailed discussions have been held with the authorities and the government jobs will be arranged for both families... Ex gratia will be provided to the families, and a memorial will be made for each of the two security personnel who lost their lives... "

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday visited Government Medical College Hospital Jammu to enquire about the health of J&K police personnel, who sustained injuries during an encounter with terrorists in Kathua, an official statement said.

Also Read | Gorakhpur Road Accident: 2 Killed, 7 Injured in Head-On Collision Between Ambulance, Truck in Uttar Pradesh.

The release added that a team of senior doctors briefed the LG Sinha on the health condition of SDPO Border, Kathua, Dheeraj Katoch and SPO Bharat Jalhotra and medical procedures being followed.LG also met the family members of the injured and assured all possible assistance. He directed the hospital administration to ensure the best possible medical care for the speedy recovery of the brave police personnel, It added.

Four Jammu and Kashmir police personnel lost their lives in the operation, while two terrorists were gunned down.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stated Saturday that terrorism should be controlled in such a way that the mourning ends forever in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

He also said that incidents of terrorism have been witnessed in many areas of Jammu for the last few years, remarks coming in the wake of the Kathua encounter.

CM Abdullah told reporters, "... We should try to prevent such incidents. We should control terrorism in such a way that such mourning in Jammu and Kashmir ends forever... Our four brave police personnel sacrificed their lives, but many innocent lives were saved... For the last 3-4 years, everyone has seen such incidents in many areas of Jammu..."

The operation began on March 23, when locals reported the sighting of suspected Pakistani infiltrators in Sanyal. Security forces, including the J&K Police, Army, BSF, and CRPF, launched a search operation, leading to an initial exchange of fire. (ANI).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)