Bhubaneswar, Feb 1 (PTI) BJD president and Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, on Saturday alleged that the Union Budget 2025-26 does not address the pressing challenges of price rise and unemployment.

Patnaik claimed Odisha's genuine demand for special category status has been rejected by the central government while other states get special provisions.

Taking to X, Patnaik, Odisha's five-time chief minister, said: "Today, the youth of the country are in the dire need of jobs and common people are bearing the brunt of unchecked #PriceRise of essential commodities. It is unfortunate that two of the most pressing challenges the country is facing, have not been addressed in the #Budget2025. #Unemployment."

"Odisha has been rightfully demanding special category status in view of numerous natural calamities it faces every year. While other states are getting special provisions in the budget, yet again #Odisha's genuine demand has been completely overlooked by the central government," he added.

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty alleged that the Centre has poured funds on Bihar keeping in view the assembly elections in that state later this year.

