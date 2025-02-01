New Delhi, February 1: Welcoming an allocation of Rs 2.52 lakh crore for expansion of the railways, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday described Budget 2025-26 as ‘balanced’ and pro-middle class due to the new income tax exemption limit of Rs 12 lakh. Talking to IANS, he also complimented Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for continuing India’s growth story by maintaining the Capital Expenditure momentum by allocating Rs 11.2 lakh crore. He said the allocation for railways will further help take the network to every corner of the country, improve facilities for passengers and construction of new stations.

“The newly sanctioned projects may include 100 new Amrit Bharat trains, 200 new Vande Bharat trains, 50 Namo Bharat trains and 1,000 flyovers and underpasses,” he said, promising new facilities for passengers including better safety, expansion of network and new stations. Budget 2025: 1 Crore More People To Pay Zero Income Tax Under Union Budget 2025-26, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Speaks on Union Budget 2025

Delhi: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on #UnionBudget2025 says, "The budget for the railways in today's budget is a significant welcome. An allocation of ₹2,52,000 crore has been made, which is a very large allocation. The development and expansion that has taken place over the… pic.twitter.com/ivsANR0j8B — IANS (@ians_india) February 1, 2025

Another interesting provision introduced by the Union Finance Minister is to allow maintenance, repair and operations (MROs) for the railway sector on the lines of existing facilities for airlines and ships. “This will help generate jobs through India-based operations related to repair of railway systems, motors and engines from anywhere in the world,” he said. He also hailed the provisions in the Budget for India’s semiconductor and AI Missions.

Highlighting the sops offered to the salaried class in the Budget, Vaishnaw said, “The enhanced income tax exemption limit is a big gift for middle-class families. It will enhance savings and provide more funds for buying new homes and facilities, fulfilling their dreams,” he said. Vaishnaw also appreciated the provisions for farmers in the Budget and hailed its schemes for generating new jobs. Union Budget 2025-26: PM Narendra Modi Hails ‘People’s Budget’, Says Will Make Citizens Partners in Development (Watch Video).

Praising the proposals of FM Sitharaman, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh told IANS, “The Budget is sensitive, far-sighted and bold as it shows the courage to take decisions.” He commended the steps taken by the government to involve the private sector in the Nuclear Energy Mission and set a target of generating 100 GW by 2047. He said, “Gone are the days when India used to take cues from other countries. Now, we decide and set our own targets.”

“Decisions like allocation of Rs 20,000 crore for small modular reactors (SMRs) will gradually become points of discussion and I am sure such decisions will even surprise the world,” he said, adding that at least five indigenously developed SMRs will be operationalised by 2033.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2025 07:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).