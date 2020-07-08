New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the development of affordable rental housing complexes (AHRCs) for urban migrants or poor as a sub-scheme under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U).

"In 107 cities 1,08,000 one-bedroom kitchen flats are ready under various schemes. The government has decided it will be given to migrant workers on rent. The corporation of each city will give these on rent to the workers," Union Minister Prakahs Javadekar said here addressing media persons.

The minister added that if any individual, corporation, or the government wants to build anything under this scheme then special incentives "50 per cent additional FAR/FSI, tax reliefs to be offered."

"The dream is for lakhs of houses to be constructed, and in the first phase, 1,15,000 more such houses (one-bedroom kitchen flats) will be built. Also, dormitories for six people each will also be built to accommodate 1,35,000 people," Javadekar said.

The Union Minister further said that this scheme will continue running and progressing in the future and will help the migrant workers in providing them cheap rental accommodation.

Earlier, he had also announced that the Cabinet approved the extension of Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) contribution for three more months, from June to August 2020, in a move that will benefit approx 72 lakh people.(ANI)

