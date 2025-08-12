Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 12 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has welcomed the Union Cabinet's approval of Rs 5,801 crore for Phase-1B of the Lucknow Metro Rail Project.

He said that this landmark decision, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will not only streamline the capital's traffic system but also open new avenues for employment, tourism, and investment.

Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister, CM Yogi stated that the project will elevate Lucknow to new heights by expanding its economic, social, and business infrastructure.

Phase-1B of the Lucknow Metro will span 11.165 km, featuring 12 stations--seven underground and five elevated. It will cover old and densely populated areas currently lacking efficient public transport.

CM Yogi emphasised that under Prime Minister Modi's vision, Uttar Pradesh is scaling new heights of development. This metro expansion will enhance connectivity, stimulate economic activity, and give tourism in the city a fresh impetus.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Modi, approved the project on Tuesday. Once operational, Phase-1B will extend Lucknow's active metro network to 34 km, linking key commercial hubs such as Aminabad, Yahiyaganj, Pandeyganj, and Chowk. It will also improve access to major healthcare institutions like King George Medical University and renowned tourist destinations, including Bada Imambara, Chota Imambara, Bhool Bhulaiya, Clock Tower, and Rumi Darwaza--areas celebrated for their rich heritage and culinary culture.

By easing congestion on the busiest routes of old Lucknow, the metro will ensure smoother traffic flow, reduce travel time, and enhance road safety. Environmentally, it represents a shift towards sustainable urban transport by cutting carbon emissions. Improved connectivity to the airport, railway station, and bus terminals will boost productivity, facilitate business growth, attract fresh investments, and create jobs, an official release stated. (ANI)

