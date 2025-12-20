Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 20 (ANI): Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda addressed the 21st annual convocation ceremony of King George's Medical University (KGMU), in Lucknow on Saturday.

The Union Health Minister congratulated the graduating students and commended KGMU for its contribution towards advancing medical science education and patient care in India.

Also Read | Goa Nightclub Fire Case: Police Initiates Process for Issuance of INTERPOL Blue Corner Notice Against Co-Owner Surinder Kumar Khosla Who Fled to UK.

"KGMU is ranked 8th in the 2025 NIRF rankings and 12 of its faculties have been listed in the top 2% scientists by Stanford University, which is a remarkable achievement", he stated.

Highlighting the remarkable progress achieved in India's healthcare and medical education sector over the past decade, Nadda noted that while the country had only one AIIMS at the end of the past century, today there are 23 AIIMS institutions across India, reflecting the government's commitment to expanding quality healthcare and medical training to every region, read an official statement from the health ministry.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates New Terminal Building at Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati (Watch Video).

He further informed that in the last 11 years, the number of medical colleges in the country has increased from 387 to 819. Similarly, undergraduate medical seats have risen from 51,000 to 1,19,000, and postgraduate seats from 31,000 to 80,000.

Nadda added that till 2029, under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an additional 75,000 seats will be added across both undergraduate and postgraduate levels, of which more than 23,000 seats have already been added in one year.

He also mentioned that today there are 1.82 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs operational in the country which are providing comprehensive primary care services to the people. He also informed that more than 62 crore people, accounting to over 40% of India's population are being provided with health coverage up to Rs 5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat - PMJAY scheme, the largest health coverage scheme in the world.

The Union Health Minister said that "basic education is everyone's birthright but professional education is a privilege that the society bestows on only a few". Highlighting that the government spends between 30-35 lakh for every MBBS student, he urged the new doctors to shoulder more responsibilities towards society as they embark on their professional careers.

Concluding his address, Nadda urged the graduating students to actively contribute to academics and research, and to uphold the prestigious legacy of KGMU through excellence in their professional and ethical conduct. He encouraged them to remain lifelong learners and innovators, committed to advancing medical science and serving society with compassion.

Multiple other dignitaries, including Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Deputy Chief Minister and Uttar Pradesh Minister of Medical education, medical, health, and family welfare Brajesh Pathak, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Kumar, UP Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, and Principal Scientific Advisor to Government of India Ajay Kumar Sood were also present.

Congratulating the young doctors on their achievements, Brajesh Pathak said, "for more than 120 years, KGMU has stood as a beacon of medical education, research and service to humanity."

He also highlighted the progress achieved in the medical sector in Uttar Pradesh, stating that, "there were only 17 medical colleges in the government sector and 23 in the private sector in 2017 which has increased to a total of 81fully functional medical colleges in the state today."

"Today, all 75 districts have dialysis facilities and CT Scan machines available, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have been set up through NHM in population clusters of more than 5,000, and tertiary facilities have been strengthened through additional ICU beds", he said.

On this occasion, 81 students and one faculty member were honoured for their outstanding academic, clinical and research achievements in various medical courses, and faculty categories. The awards include gold and silver medals, certificates of merit, book prizes, cash awards as well as awards for the best thesis and best resident. In addition, a senior faculty member was conferred with a special honour for outstanding contributions to medical and allied disciplines. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)