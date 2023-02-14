New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday organised a cyclathon with the theme, 'Cycle for Health', at Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) here.

Faculty, staff and students participated in the cycle rally with great fervour. Such rallies are being organised to promote physical and mental well-being and inform citizens about environment-friendly conveyance, the ministry said in a statement.

Mega cycling events in the form of cyclathon, cycle rally or Cycle for Health are being undertaken at all 1.56 lakh Ayushman Bharat – Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) on Tuesday.

These activities are being done as part of the ongoing 'Swastha Mann, Swastha Ghar' year-long campaign launched in November last year which aims to promote and enhance awareness surrounding healthy living.

In accordance to this, 'Health Melas' will also be organized on 14th of every month at all AB-HWCs across the country where activities such as yoga, zumba, teleconsultation, Nikshay Poshan Abhiyan, non-communicable diseases screening, drug distribution, and sickle cell disease screening will be conducted.

Taking this initiative forward, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who is also known as a “Green MP” for his enthusiasm for cycling, have been urging people to use bicycle to promote health and fitness.

In a tweet posted by the minister on Monday, he encouraged everyone to take part in the initiative.

