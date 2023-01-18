New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka on Wednesday met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma here, sources said.

There has been speculation that Bhalla and Deka discussed with Sarma the possibility of surrender of Jeevan Singha, chief of Kamatapur Liberation Organisation (KLO), which has been demanding a separate state comprising parts of Assam and West Bengal for the Koch Rajbongshi community.

However, there is no confirmation about the issues discussed by the two top central government officials with the chief minister.

Singha has reportedly returned from his hideouts in Myanmar and ready for peace talks with the government, sources said.

Security officials are tighlipped about the current whereabouts of Singha and he is believed to be in a government safe house.

