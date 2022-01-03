New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Monday released a set of manuals and a newsletter of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) as part of a campaign to check cyber crimes.

The manuals and the newsletter prepared by the Cyber and Information Security Division (CIS) of the Union home ministry are 'Cyber Hygiene for Cyber Space - Dos and Don'ts – Basic Manual', 'Cyber Hygiene for Cyber Space - Dos and Don'ts – Advanced Manual' and the quarterly newsletter 'Cyber Pravah', an official press release said

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Gangraped by Cousin, Two Others in Jabalpur; Accused Arrested.

The manuals are part of a focused awareness campaign for prevention of cyber crimes and to inculcate cyber hygiene in rural areas, industrial bodies, and the general public.

'CyberPravah' covers introduction to I4C, various activities of I4C in two quarters (from April-June,2021 and July-September, 2021), cybercrime trends and patterns, statistics, facilities created by I4C, platforms for reporting and addressing cyber crimes to make all stakeholders aware, and to provide assistance in the area of cyber crime prevention, detection and investigation.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Stabbed By Miscreants After Failed Gangrape Bid In Begusarai.

It also aims to create awareness about recent developments in the field of cyber crimes and cyber crime terminology, the release said.

The I4C was set up under the CIS division in 2018 as an agency for coordinating at the central level and to support states and union territories by providing a common framework in their fight against cyber crimes.

The I4C is spreading mass awareness through various social media handles in the name of 'CyberDost' by providing cyber safety tips at frequent intervals for the public.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)