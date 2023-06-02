Kota (Rajasthan), Jun 2 (PTI) Union Minister Ashwini Choubey on Friday said dynastic politics is the biggest enemy of democracy and appealed to people to oust the Congress government in Rajasthan in the assembly elections.

Talking to reporters here, he also slammed the Congress for boycotting the May 28 inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The minister of state for consumer affairs, food and public distribution, who also highlighted the works done in nine years by the Modi government, asserted that in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, people will elect the "'Paharedaar' who has never committed corruption nor allowed corruption".

Through their visits to foreign countries, they (Congress leaders) have conspired to defame India and told lies about the country but people will teach them a lesson by again voting the BJP to power at the Centre, he said.

Speaking on the protest in Delhi against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh accused of sexually harassing some women wrestlers, Choubey said the matter was currently under investigation and whosoever is guilty will be prosecuted.

