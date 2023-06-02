Hyderabad, June 2: A man died of cardiac arrest while playing badminton in Telangana's Jagtiyal town on Friday. Busa Venkataraja Gangaram, 53, suffered cardiac arrest while he was playing the game at Jagtiyal Club in the morning.

CCTV visuals show the man pausing for sometime while playing and then holding the pole of the net. He then collapsed even as a person was approaching him. Others present in the club rushed and one of them was seen administering Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) to revive him. Heart Attack Kills Man Playing Badminton in Telangana Video: 53-Year-Old Dies After Suffering Cardiac Arrest at Sports Club in Jagtial.

Man Dies of Cardiac Arrest While Playing Badminton:

He was taken to hospital where doctors declared him dead. This is the latest in a series of incidents in the Telugu states in recent times wherein individuals succumbed while attending to their daily chores.

In March, a school teacher suffered cardiac arrest in the classroom and died. The incident had occurred in Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh. On February 28, a man died of cardiac arrest while playing badminton in Hyderabad. On February 25, a 19-year-old collapsed and died while dancing at a wedding of his relative in Nirmal district. Heart Attack Caught on Camera! Engineer Dancing on Stage at Wedding Function Collapses, Dies of Cardiac Arrest (Watch Video).

A 24-year-old police constable died of cardiac arrest while working out at a gym in Hyderabad on February 22. On February 20, a man collapsed and died during a Haldi ceremony as part of the wedding of his relative in Hyderabad.

