Balasore/Howrah, June 2: At least 179 people were injured and around 50 others were feared dead as several coaches of the Coromandel Express derailed in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday evening, following which it collided head-on with another train on the other line, officials said. The accident happened around 7.20 pm near Bahanaga Bazar station when the Coromandel Express was on the way to Chennai Central station from Shalimar station near Kolkata, they said.

Odisha's Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said 132 injured persons were admitted to Soro, Gopalpur and Khantapada health centres, while 47 people were admitted to the Balasore Medical College and Hospital. Balasore district officials said that around 50 people are feared dead in the accident. A PTI reporter at the spot said several people were trapped under the derailed coaches, and locals were assisting emergency services personnel to rescue them, but darkness was hindering the operation. Coromandel Express Derailment Video: Chennai-Howrah Express Derails in Odisha's Balasore After Head-on Collision with Goods Train.

Train Accident in Odisha's Balasore:

#WATCH | Coromandel Express derails near Bahanaga station in Balasore, Odisha. pic.twitter.com/9Lk2qauW9v — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2023

Odisha Train Accident:

Odisha | Several feared injured after Coromandel Express derails near Bahanaga station in Balasore, Odisha. pic.twitter.com/hV7YrDlduW — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2023

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed Special Relief Secretary Satyabrata Sahoo and Revenue Minister Pramila Malik to rush to the accident site, officials said. Accident relief trains have been dispatched to the spot, a South Eastern Railway official said. Four units of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), three units of NDRF and 60 ambulances were working to rescue the injured, officials said.

The Odisha government has issued helpline 06782-262286. The railway helplines are 033-26382217 (Howrah), 8972073925 (Kharagpur), 8249591559 (Balasore) and 044- 25330952 (Chennai). Coromandel Express Accident: Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express Overturns After Hitting Goods Train in Odisha’s Balasore, Fatalities Feared (See Photos and Video).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was distressed by the accident, and spoke with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to take stock of the situation. "Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected," he tweeted.

West Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi said the state was sending a team led by minister Manas Bhunia and MP Dola Sen to the spot. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was personally monitoring the situation along with the chief secretary and other officials. "We are coordinating with Odisha government and South Eastern Railways for our people's sake. Our emergency control room has been activated at once with numbers 033- 22143526/ 22535185. All out efforts for rescue, retrieval, aid and assistance initiated," she tweeted.