Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 23 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has announced Rs 10 lakh assistance after responding to the call given by the BJP State President N. Ramachandra Rao to support the people of the districts affected by untimely rains and floods, a release said.

He stated that this amount will be released from MPLADS funds and handed over to the concerned Sircilla District Collector shortly.

He emphasised that it is the responsibility of not only the government but also every individual to support people in distress. He noted that the Sircilla district has suffered extensive damage due to untimely rains and floods. Farmers have faced severe crop losses, and many have become homeless, a release said.

In this situation, he said, the MPLADS funds will be utilised through the District Collector to aid the flood-affected people of Sircilla district.

Earlier on Thursday, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Party president K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) spoke with party leaders of flood-affected areas.

The president instructed the party's working president, KTR, to ensure that party cadres participate in relief efforts, as per a statement released by the BRS public relations officer.

BRS President KCR expressed deep concern over the disruption due to heavy rains in the state. Due to heavy rains in Adilabad, Nizamabad, Medak, Warangal, and Khammam, homes were inundated, roads were damaged, and the transportation system was severely disrupted, causing immense difficulties to the people.

The party president made phone calls to key party leaders from the flood-affected districts, alerting them to the situation.

He instructed them to be available in the flood-affected areas and take up relief efforts to the best of their abilities. The party president also instructed party working president KTR to mobilise the party cadres and extend assistance.

In a statement posted on its official 'X' account, the BRS Party posted updates on the ongoing flood inspections. In one post, it stated that in the wake of heavy rains and floods, BRS Working President KTR held a teleconference with party MLAs, MLCs, MPs, former MLAs, district party presidents, and other senior leaders. During the meeting, KTR instructed party leaders to provide immediate assistance to those trapped in floods and to supply essential items like food and drinking water to areas with severe flooding. (ANI)

