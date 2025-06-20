New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav on Friday chaired an Interactive Workshop on Management of Human Wildlife Conflict at Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh.

The workshop was attended by Members of Parliament, Ministers from Government of Uttar Pradesh, Members of Legislative Assembly, officials from Government of India and the State Government.

According to an official release from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the topics deliberated during the workshop included the issues being faced due to human wildlife conflict in the country, especially in Uttar Pradesh, along with the steps taken by the Government of India and the State Government for mitigating the conflict situations.

The gathering was also apprised of the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for finding amicable solutions through advanced technologies, including AI for management of human wildlife conflict management and for establishment of a Centre of Excellence at WII-SACON. In pursuance of this, the Ministry has initiated action for establishment of the Centre of Excellence for human wildlife conflict management.

The officers of MoEFCC also briefed about the advisories and guidelines issued by the Ministry, the details regarding financial support to the States under Centrally Sponsored Schemes, use of technology, etc.

The officers of the Government of Uttar Pradesh elaborated on various efforts taken by the State Government, including that of declaring human wildlife conflict as 'disaster' under the State Disaster Management Act. The suggestions emanated during the interactive workshop would facilitate the Government to consider plausible actions for human wildlife conflict mitigation and developing appropriate strategies.

Further, the Union Minister interacted with the Tharu community at Village Balera where Eco development committees displayed the handicraft works being done by them for employment generation and empowering Tharu women.

Yadav also visited Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary to interact with the officials for works undertaken for conservation of Gharials. He, along with the forest officials, released 7 Gharial yearlings in river Girwa to give impetus to Gharial conservation.

The Minister also interacted with a troupe of Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF) for protection of wildlife and challenges faced during monsoon patrolling. (ANI)

