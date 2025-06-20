New Delhi, June 20: Amid the raging language debate, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien Friday said India has 22 constitutionally recognised languages and 19,500 languages and dialects and this is the 'unity in diversity' of our country. In a video statement, the TMC Parliamentary Party leader in Rajya Sabha said 97 per cent people use one of the recognised languages as their mother tongue as he accused the Centre of not understanding this.

"In India, 97 per cent people use one of the 22 constitutionally recognised languages as their mother tongue. 19,500 languages and dialects are used as mother tongues. This is the 'unity in diversity' of our great nation. Amit Shah, PM Narendra Modi and gang will never understand this," O'Brien said. His remarks came amid reported comments by Home Minister Amit Shah on English language. Shah had reportedly said that soon those speaking English in India would "feel ashamed" and those who do not speak Indian languages cease to remain fully Indian. ‘Those Who Speak English in Country Will Soon Feel Ashamed, Creation of Such a Society Is Not Far Away’: Amit Shah Stresses Importance of Indian Languages As Soul of Nation’s Identity (Watch Video).

TMC Rajya Sabha member Sagarika Ghose took to X and said Indians should not be ashamed of any language. "English is a link language across India, it's aspirational, confers a global advantage and knowledge of English is demanded by millions. Indians should not be "ashamed" of any language," she said. The 22 languages listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution are Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Dogri, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Maithili, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Santali, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. English ‘Empowering’ Not ‘Shameful’, Must Be Taught to Children, Says Rahul Gandhi.

In 1950, when the Constitution was adopted, Article 343 declared that Hindi would be the official language and English would serve as an additional official language for a period not exceeding 15 years. The Official Languages Act, 1963 made provision for the continuation of English as an official language alongside Hindi. It came into effect on 26 January 1965. It says English should continue to be used for all the official purposes of the Union and for transaction of business in Parliament. The Act also says English language shall be used for purposes of communication between the Union and a State which has not adopted Hindi as its official language.