New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday visited the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, where he interacted with undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral students, as well as innovators and researchers.

During the interaction, the Minister underlined the importance of self-reliance in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address this year, according to a release from the Ministry of Education.

Pradhan stressed that the present moment offers a unique opportunity to emphasise the need for achieving self-reliance, ignite collective action for driving national priorities and fulfil the vision of 'Samridhh Bharat' by 2047.

The Minister engaged with students to learn more about their dreams, aspirations, areas of research, the technological challenges they are currently pursuing, and their perspectives on the challenges and opportunities outlined by the Prime Minister. He also shared his views on enhancing capabilities and expanding the spirit of innovation.

The Minister encouraged the students to bring forward their innovative ideas, work on the challenges and keep hustling until we achieve self-reliance in every sphere.

He stated that the Government stands shoulder to shoulder with India's innovators and researchers for shaping a brighter future for our coming generations and also for establishing India as a global hub of solutions.

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, the Minister his confidence that the talent, tenacity and resolve of our youth coupled with the pursuit of self-reliance will pave the way for strengthening Bharat's capabilities as well as enhancing her technological and economic sovereignty.

He highlighted the crucial role of IITs as the bedrock of a self-reliant India. Backed by the rock-solid support of PM Narendra Modi, the talented YuvaShakti are going to rewrite the rules of technology, innovation and entrepreneurship and build a 'Samridhh and self-reliant Bharat'.

The Minister also informed that he would revisit the Institute to review the innovations being developed by the students.

Secretary, Department of Higher Education Dr Vineet Joshi; IIT Delhi Director Prof Rangan Bannerjee; and senior officials of the Ministry of Education and IIT Delhi were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Vineet Joshi reiterated the Prime Minister's Independence Day message on the role of youth in making the country self-reliant. He underlined that the Department is extending all possible support to higher education institutions in advancing innovation, strengthening research capacities and addressing national challenges in line with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

He expressed confidence that IIT Delhi, through its students and faculty, will continue to play a leading role in developing technologies and solutions of global relevance. (ANI)

