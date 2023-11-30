Sundergarh (Odisha) [India], November 30 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday laid the foundation stones for six projects and inaugurated the Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) at NIT Rourkela in Odisha.

Pradhan also unveiled the e-foundation plaques of developmental projects in the presence of former Union Minister and BJP Sundargarh MP Jual Oram and departmental officials at NIT Rourkela.

On the occasion, Dharmendra Pradhan said, "NIT Rourkela students will become wealth creators. In 2036, Odisha will mark 100 years as a separate state and in 2047, India will mark 100 years of independence. NIT Rourkela has to lead efforts to further inculcate the spirit of research, innovation and entrepreneurship, nurture talented Yuva Shakti as well and contribute to the dynamism and prosperity of Odisha and India as we reach these significant milestones."

The projects include hostels for boys and girls, faculty residences, and plans to boost capacities and make campus life more vibrant in line with NEP.

At the inaugural ceremony, the Director of NIT Rourkela, Professor K Umamaheshwar Rao said, "The institute wants to empower female participation in Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). NIT Rourkela has the reservation of a minimum of 20 per cent seats for girls in each of the disciplines. Currently, the number of girls in the Undergraduate (UG) Programme is 960, in Post Graduate (PG) Programme is 420, and in PhD is 503."

"Having a vision for more intake we are building a 1,500-seated girls hostel. Kendriya Vidyalaya is strategically located within the college campus," he added.

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has sanctioned Rs 42.69 crore to construct the 500-seated girls' hostel under their CSR activity for the developmental projects of NIT Rourkela,

Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA) has also funded Rs 77.53 cr for the construction of a 1000-seated boys' hostel, and Rs 38.87 crore for a 500-seated girls' hostel respectively.

"With the use of the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) scheme fund provided by the Ministry of Education, the institute is all set to construct another 500-seated girls' hostel within the premises," the statement said.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also attended the Golden Jubilee Celebration of Bonaigarh College in Sundargarh district. (ANI)

