Deogarh (Odisha) [India], January 15 (ANI): Contributing towards the 'Swachhta Abhiyaan' ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan participated in a cleanliness drive at the Gopal Ji temple in Deogarh.

Speaking to the media, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, "Only seven days are left for the inauguration of Ram Mandir. The enthusiasm of Hindus, Ram Bhakts and Sanatanis has increased all over the world. The wait for 500 years is going to complete. The whole nation will celebrate Deepawali, like it was celebrated when Shri Ram came back to Bharat. Kids, women, youngsters, all sections of the society are eagerly waiting for the inauguration of the temple".

Preparations are on in full swing for the grand inauguration of the temple, anticipated to attract dignitaries and individuals from various backgrounds. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has set noon on January 22 as the moment to install the idol of Ram Lalla in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple.

Ahead of the inauguration of the temple, the Bhartiya Janata party leaders are conducting a cleanliness drive across the country at different locations.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, launched the 'Swachh Teerth' Campaign on Sunday by sweeping the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya.

Chief Minister Yogi encouraged the public to transform Ayodhya into the cleanest city in light of Lord Shri Ram's arrival, emphasizing the need to clean all religious, tourist, and pilgrimage sites.

The Chief Minister emphasized that each temple, hospital, school, road, street, and public space should undergo cleaning. Additionally, he called for heightened public awareness to discourage the use of single-use plastic.

Meanwhile, BJP President JP Nadda also participated in a cleanliness drive at Guru Ravidas Mandir in Delhi on Sunday.

Nadda asserted that, from January 14 2024, uptill January 22 (Pran Prathistha ceremony) the BJP will hold a cleanliness drive at all the religious places. On January 22, everyone will light Diyas outside their homes and offer prayers to Lord Ram.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off the Swacchata Abhiyan on his recent visit to Maharashtra. On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a cleanliness drive at the Kalaram Temple in Nashik, as a part of the Swachhata Abhiyan initiative.

He additionally encouraged citizens to actively join cleanliness initiatives at temples nationwide in anticipation of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya scheduled for January 22. (ANI)

