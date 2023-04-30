New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy was admitted to the AIIMS here on Sunday.

He was brought to the hospital around 10.50 pm following complaints of chest congestion, sources said.

The Union minister has been admitted in the Cardiac Care Unit of the Cardio Neuro Centre, they said.

