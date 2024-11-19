New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching various initiatives for the Sikh Community, including the opening of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor in Pakistan.

In a post on X, Puri asserted, "From the opening of the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor to painting the fundamental teaching of Sikhism 'Ek Onkar' on an Air India aircraft that began operations between Sri Amritsar Sahib and London (Stansted) from October 31, 2019, when I was the Civil Aviation Minister, a host of initiatives were implemented under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi to celebrate the auspicious 550th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji in the most befitting manner."

The Kartarpur Sahib corridor, which promotes peace and religious harmony, serves as a literal and metaphorical bridge between India and Pakistan. The meditative ambience of the Gurudwara complex's central courtyard is accompanied by the melodic and comforting sounds of traditional instruments while devotees recite "Gurbani."

Guru Nanak Dev spent the remaining 18 years of his life in Kartarpur before leaving for his heavenly abode from here on September 22, 1539. Because of this, this Gurudwara is regarded as the second-most sacred site in the Sikh faith. The original structure constructed by Nanak Devji was twice destroyed by the Ravi floods. Raja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala rebuilt the current temple in 1925 and gave Rs 1,35,000 towards the project, as per Khalsa Vox.

The complex is touted as the largest in the world and has a total area of about 42 acres. Sarovar Sahib (holy pond), Darbar Sahib, Dewan Sahib (a location where the Guru Granth Sahib is embodied and read to congregations), Langar Hall (community kitchen), Kheti Sahib (a location where Guru Nanak had his farms), and Khoo Sahib (heritage well) are all located on the premises.

Notably, on October 23, India and Pakistan agreed to extend the validity of the Agreement on Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for a period of five years.

The agreement signed between the two countries on 24 October 2019 to facilitate the visit of pilgrims from India to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan's Narowal through the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, was valid for a period of five years.

Earlier in June this year, Pakistan issued 509 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to attend Maharaja Ranjeet Singh's death anniversary. (ANI)

