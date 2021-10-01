New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs & Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri will felicitate Safai Mitras and frontline workers on Saturday on the occasion of Swachhta Divas.

Addressing the media, Puri said, "I am delighted to announce that on the occasion of Swachhta Diwas on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, I will be personally present tomorrow at 9 am at Central Park, Connaught Place, New Delhi to felicitate certified address and frontline workers, who have been working tirelessly to keep our neighbourhoods clean, especially during the COVID pandemic times."

"I invite citizens of Delhi to join me tomorrow on the occasion of Swachhta Divas, the birth anniversary of our greatest sanitation champion- Mahatma Gandhi," he added.

The minister said that he is delighted to announce that the Swach Bharat mission Urban 2.0 has been formally launched by the Prime Minister on Friday with a total budget outlay of Rs 1,41,600 crores.

"This is nearly 2.5 times high of SBM 1.0 and to be implemented over the next five years. This is a golden opportunity for us to sustain the good work that we embarked on seven years back, and thereby to take India to the next level of cleanliness," said Puri.

"On the occasion of Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, I call on each one of you to once again reaffirm our collective commitment to work towards it, Swachh India," he added.

Calling upon all the citizens to join in paying tributes to our Swacchta warriors, the Minister said that this will be a small mark of appreciation by a grateful nation thanking those who keep our cities clean, healthy and beautiful.

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has also written to all the Mayors and Chairpersons of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the country to honour each and every sanitation worker in their city on October 2 and 3, and post the photographs and information of the same through the portal. (ANI)

