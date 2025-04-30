New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday congratulated Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) to the Government of India Ajay Sood on being elected as a fellow of the Coveted American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

The other two Indians conferred with the same honour are CEO Satya Nadella and C Jagdish, a physicist based in Australia.

Also Read | 'India Won't Be Represented at Highest-Level': Kremlin Confirms PM Narendra Modi To Skip Russia's May 9 Victory Day Celebrations.

Taking to social media X, Singh in a post wrote, "Proud to inform that Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) to the Govt of India, Prof Ajay K Sood has been elected as a Fellow of the coveted American Academy of Arts & Sciences. A rare distinction not only for him but for India as well. The other two Indians conferred the same honour this year are Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, and C Jagadish, noted Physicist based in Australia."

Earlier on April 29, Singh, while addressing the YUGM conclave, highlighted India's transformation into a global leader in science and technology over the last 11 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | Blinkit-Airtel SIM Home Delivery on Hold: DoT Flags KYC Process, Asks Telecom Service Providers To Abide by Stipulated KYC Norms.

In his address, the Union Minister said, "Today, the picture has completely changed. India is now conducting successful experiments that the rest of the world follows. Whether it's the development of the COVID-19 vaccine, the success of Chandrayaan, or advancements in quantum technology, India is no longer a follower. On the contrary, it beckons others to follow. This remarkable transformation has taken place over the past 11 years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. His government has given the highest priority to science, technology, and innovation"

Reflecting on the past, Singh recalled the iconic image of Dr. Vikram Sarabhai transporting scientific equipment on a bicycle, symbolising a time of limited infrastructure and political support.

"Remember that iconic photograph of Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, where scientific equipment was transported on a bicycle? That image symbolised a time of scarcity--a lack of infrastructure and the necessary political support. That gap, that lack of systemic backing for science and technology, began to be addressed with the arrival of Prime Minister Modi. His leadership has provided the vision, resources, and commitment needed to build a robust scientific ecosystem in India," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)